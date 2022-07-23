Watch: Lara wins hearts with visit to Indian dressing room; WI legend chats with Dhawan and Chahal, Shreyas joins in

India defeated the West Indies in the first match of their three-match ODI series, taking a 1-0 lead after they held their nerve to pull through a 3-run win in Trinidad. Afterwards, they were treated to a surprise visit in the dressing room by one of Trinidad's favourite sons and one of the greatest cricketers of all time – Brian Lara. In a video shared by the BCCI on their social channels, Lara can be seen greeting members of the Indian team, at a venue where he has a pavilion named after him.

Lara can be spotted in a hallway, making conversation with some members of the Indian team. Amongst these are captain on this tour Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 97, Yuzvendra Chahal, who took two big wickets, and young star Shreyas Iyer, who contributed with a useful half-century of his own, and has been named vice-captain for the series.

The clip shows these three members of the squad chatting with Lara, while other members of both the teams walk by, such as Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Windies batter Shimron Hetmeyer and captain Nicholas Pooran.

Lara was earlier spotted speaking to the West Indian team before the match began, helping with a morale boost ahead of the series. However, while the Windies came close, India did walk away with an early series lead.

Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Iyer got India off to a fantastic start, but quick wickets and a middle order which felt to get going meant that a strong second-half performance from WI kept a score that looked like it might cross 350 at one point down to 308.

In response, the West Indies got off to a quick start of their own thanks to Kyle Mayers's 75, but regular wickets throughout the innings meant India were always slightly in front of the game. In the final over, the hosts needed 15 runs, and Mohammed Siraj bowled well to ensure only 11 were conceded.

The teams will remain in Trinidad, with two ODIs left at the Queen's Park Oval, and one T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, where the great man is sure to be in attendance.

