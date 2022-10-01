Watch: Mohammad Nawaz signals for DRS towards umpire, then realises his mistake; Babar Azam's reaction is absolute gold

Pakistan faced an 8-wicket loss in the sixth T20I of the series against England on Friday as Moeen Ali's men forced a decider in the seven-match series. The visitors chased down a 170-run target in merely 14.2 overs in Lahore. England's Phil Salt scored a blistering half-century (88* off 41 deliveries) to help the side level the series 3-3. Salt, who had struggled for runs coming into the game, looked in ominous form from the outset when he opened his innings with two fours before helping England bring up 100 in just seven overs with a six off Aamer Jamal.

Alex Hales gave him support with a breezy 27 while Dawid Malan contributed 26, with both batsmen falling to the leg-spin of Shadab Khan.

During the 11th over of the run-chase, however, Pakistan had an unsuccessful attempt at dismissing Salt when captain Babar opted for a review against him. Despite England already cruising towards a win, there was a light moment on the field when bowler Mohammad Nawaz, who had asked Babar to take the DRS, signalled for the review himself.

Babar couldn't resist breaking into a laugh as he signalled for the review, with Nawaz realising what he did.

Earlier, Pakistan lost their opening two wickets for 15 after being put in to bat before captain Babar Azam launched a fine counter-attack, hitting seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 59-ball 87.

He was briefly supported by Iftikhar Ahmed (31) but Pakistan's middle-order failings cost them again as the bowling pair of David Willey (2-32) and Sam Curran (2-26) restricted the hosts to 169-6. While Shan Masood was dismissed on a duck, Haider Ali (18) and Asif Ali (9) also failed to make a mark in the match.

The teams will contest the final match in the series at the same venue on Sunday.

