Watch: Mohammad Shami's rip-roaring reverse-swing destroys Handscomb's off-stump, sends it flying in IND vs AUS 4th Test

The first day of the fourth Test has been a hard grind for India and moments of celebration have been few and far in between. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami provided two of those, with rippers of deliveries that gave India the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb.

Handscomb had scored 17 in 27 balls when he lost his off stump to Shami. Shami had sent it in at a good length on off stump and- the ball screamed through Handscomb's defence and hit the target. It was India's second wicket in the third session of the day after they had failed to take any wickets in the second session.

Shami had got off one of the worst starts possible on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test match in Ahmedabad. After Australia's captain decided to bat first, India captain Rohit Sharma handed the new ball to Shami, who made a comeback to the Indian XI after being rested for the third Test in Indore. Shami, who was in pretty good form in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, started off with a wide. The ball swung so much after pitching that it almost went straight to the second slip fielder.

Watch Handscomb's dismissal to Shami here:

Shami bowled a couple of more wide ones before finally getting it closer to the stumps of Australia opener Usman Khawaja. Shami's wayward bowling continued. It was evident that the veteran right-arm seamer's radar was off. It also sparked a discussion in the commentary box about whether India did the right thing by resting Shami from the previous Test. Rohit took Shami off for a few overs but brought him back soon enough and Shami delivered this time around. ran in sharply and hit the deck hard. The skiddy nature that Shami has, meant the ball just kissed the surface and hurried onto Marnus Labuschagne. The right-hander wanted to push the ball towards the off-side but got an inside edge. The ball cannoned onto his leg stump.

It has otherwise been Australia's day after Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Khawaja has anchored the innings and the visitors look set to bat well into the second day on a pitch that has looked markedly different from the dust bowls that have been seen in the the three previous Tests of the series.