Watch: Mukesh Choudhary sends Ishan Kishan crashing on ground, uproots off-stump with unplayable yorker in CSK v MI game

Standing on the verge of elimination, Mumbai Indians got off to a worst possible start in their Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday evening.

Spearheading the CSK attack, 25-year-old pacer Mukesh Choudhary inflicted double blows in the first over as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan returned to the dugout without opening their account.

Rohit was the first man to depart after he miscued his shot, which was collected comfortably by Mitchell Santner at mid-on.

However, what came next was a gem of a delivery as he uprooted the stumps- with an unplayable yorker, sending Ishan Kishan crashing on the pitch.

Here is the video:

The pacer picked his third wicket in his second over as Dewald Brevis was caught-behind on 4.

Meanwhile, heading into the contest CSK made a couple of changes as Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan were not included in the playing XI. South Africa pacer Dwaine Pretorius and Santner came in for the duo.

Mumbai too made three changes as Riley Meredith and off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen made their debut for Mumbai.

Daniel Sams, who had a forgettable outing against Kolkata Knight Riders, also came back in the playing XI.