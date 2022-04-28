Watch: Muttiah Muralitharan loses cool as Rashid smashes Jansen for towering sixes; Twitter says, 'IPL has peaked'

In the 2014 edition of the Indian Premier League, a thrilling finish in the game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals – where the former registered a five-wicket victory – propelled the side's mentor Rahul Dravid to uncharacteristically throw his cap in frustration. The viewers were stunned as Dravid, one of the calmest men in the sport, lost his cool in the moment. Eight years later, history repeated itself on Wednesday night – this time, however, it was Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who was seen shouting in frustration as his side conceded a five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also read: Watch: With 15 needed off 4, Rashid Khan breaks SRH hearts by bludgeoning 3 sixes to seal thrilling last-over win for GT

With 22 required off the final over to win the game against SRH, the duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia smashed four sixes off Marco Jansen's final over to secure a thrilling victory for the Titans. The young South African bowler was mixing up with his lengths and on the fifth ball of the over, Jansen bowled a full delivery outside off as Rashid went down on a knee and smashed the ball over the cover region for a maximum.

As the Sunrisers dugout watched in utter disbelief, Muralitharan got up from his bench and seemingly expressed his frustration at Jansen for bowling full.

Watch:

This IPL is a great tournament pic.twitter.com/2sEhV2dRMP — ChaiBiscuit (@Biscuit8Chai) April 27, 2022

The fans were stunned at Muralitharan's reaction as well:

It was such a game where even Muttiah Muralitharan couldn't control his emotions. pic.twitter.com/AHp8nFBjBb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

When legends like Rahul Dravid and Muttiah Muralitharan loose their shit ...you know IPL has peaked! — Babu Bhaiya (@herapheri12) April 27, 2022

Pure Gold, Once in a lifetime you get to see Muralitharan doing this. 😂😂😂🤣



Well done #UmranMalik https://t.co/rP8fF9EAcc — M (@MathsonMathai) April 27, 2022

Jim Sarbh : I know it sounds ridiculous, it's like saying Muttiah Muralitharan has anger issues https://t.co/mqcDnYOisH — Aman (@Humourlessly) April 27, 2022

Never seen Muralitharan this angry. 😭😭😭😭 — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 27, 2022

Rashid and Tewatia smashed unbeaten 31 and 40 respectively to not only defeat Sunrisers, but also spoil Umran Malik's incredible figures of 5/25 in the game.

Earlier, the fifties from opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in the first innings. For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami took three wickets while Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph settled for one.

With the win, Gujarat Titans returned to the top of the table with 14 points in eight games. Sunrisers, meanwhile, are third with 10 points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON