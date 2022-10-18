Watch: On live commentary, Australia legend's full-blown remark on Virat Kohli during IND vs AUS warm-up goes viral

That Virat Kohli is back in form is a huge confidence-booster for India, more so given its timing as the T20 World Cup is here. Kohli, who was the captain during India's forgettable run during last year's World Cup in the UAE, would be eager to put its painful memories on the backburner and play a huge role as India look to lift the title for the second time. Kohli has been part of four T20 World Cups but hasn't been able to get his hands of the coveted prize, and given the possibility that this could be his last T20 WC could fiercely motivate the former India captain to bring out his best.

Kohli has begun preparations upon landing in Australia. He is sweating it in the gym and smashing the ball in the nets. His form will be crucial for India when they take on Pakistan in their World Cup opener at the MCG on Sunday. Surprisingly though, Kohli has batted only once during India's two practice and one warm-up match. He did not play in either game against Western Australia but did turn out for the warm-up against Australia, where he scored 19 off 13 balls. However, even before he walked out to bat, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting could not hold himself back when a few trivias surrounding Kohli flashed on the screen.

"He has led his team really well. The win in Australia in the Test series in Australia is amazing. Not sure I’ve seen a better white-ball cricketer ever. What he does in One-Day International cricket is unbelievable. His records are amazing," said Ponting from the commentary box when Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were batting with India's score reading 78/1 in 7.3 overs. While Kohli could not do much with the bat, he was a man possessed on the field, affecting a run out with a bullet direct hit and then taking a one-handed screamer at long-on to dismiss Pat Cummins. Watch the video below:

"Not sure I've seen a better whiteball cricketer EVER !!" 🤯



Ricky Ponting officially declares Virat Kohli the G.O.A.T. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/937oNYYyO7 — Adi (@WintxrfellViz) October 17, 2022

Ponting has always been very vocal when it comes to praising Kohli to the hilt. With Kohli scoring his 71st international century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, he surpassed Ponting to become the second-highest century-maker behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. As for whether Kohli can break Tendulkar's record of a 100 centuries, Ponting did appear confident.

"If you would have asked me three years ago, I'd have said yes. But the fact that it has slowed down as much as it did… yeah, I still think that it is possible for him, there's no doubt," the Australia great had told ICC last month.

"I still think he has got a number of years ahead of him, but I guess to still be 30 international hundreds behind, that's a lot. That's five or six Test hundreds a year maybe for the next three or four years. If you throw a couple of one-day ones, maybe the odd T20 ones on top of it. Look, I'll never say never with Virat, because you know once he gets on a bit of a roll, you know how hungry he is and how keen for success he is. I'll never say never that's for sure."

