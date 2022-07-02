Watch: Dravid, Kohli go berserk in dressing room watching Bumrah’s assault on Broad; Siraj joins celebration mid-pitch

After James Anderson picked his fourth wicket dismissing Ravindra Jadeja, India were still far from the 400-run mark. And with nine wickets down, little did that seem possible. But India's tail had wagged before to trouble the hosts and its wagged again on Saturday with stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah at helm as the visitors finished with 416 runs on board. And entirety of that 41 runs that were added after Jadeja's dismissal, came down to one over, that one that witnessed Bumrah's madness with the bat which left the while Indian dug-out absolutely flabbergasted. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 2)

It wasn't the first time England lost the plot in this match, let alone the series. After picking five early wickets on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test on Friday, England allowed Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to not just settle in but race away with a record-equalling 222-run stand for the sixth wicket.

And then on Saturday, with a wicket left to fold India and with a three-over-old ball in his hand, Stuart Broad decided to bounce out Bumrah. And with the India captain nothing to lose after 375 runs on the board, he swung his bat with freedom resulting in a 35-run over which included a wide and a no ball as well.

Watch: Absolute carnage from Jasprit Bumrah as India captain slams Stuart Broad for most expensive over in Test history

Bumrah's carnage left his teammates absolutely astonished and delighted. Mohammed Siraj, who was a mere spectator to that madness, ran in to hug Bumrah at the end of the over, while head coach Rahul Dravid and the India players clapped in joy from the dressing room.

Broad, who holds the record for most runs conceded in a T20I over, now holds the record in Test cricket as well, and both against India. It was Yuvraj Singh in 2007 in the World T20 tie in Durban.

Five deliveries later, Anderson picked his fifth, dismissing Siraj for 2 as India were folded for 416 runs.

