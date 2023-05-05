Watch: Rishabh Pant throws crutches, walks on his own in major recovery breakthrough; Hardik, Suryakumar react

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continues on his recovery following a severe car crash in December last year. Since his discharge from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January, Pant has been consistently uploading photos and videos on social media platforms to keep fans updated about his recovery process following the accident, and on Friday, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter updated the fans with a major breakthrough in his recovery. Rishabh Pant (Instagram)

In the post, Pant could be seen throwing his crutches and walking without support. Even during his appearances in the 2023 Indian Premier League during a select number of Delhi Capitals' matches, Pant was walking with support of crutches but this is the first time when the 25-year-old star was seen walking on his own.

“Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!” Pant captioned the video.

Watch:

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted to the video in the comments action, posting fiery emojis, while former India bowler Sreesanth wrote, “Love u brother…keep believing.”

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, wrote, “Spidey is back! More power to you.”

Pant had been one of the key members of the Indian team across all formats before the car crash on December 30 last year; the wicketkeeper-batter was travelling to his hometown when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun.

Then in January, the player was airlifted to Mumbai where he was further treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.

During the IPL, Pant attended the Capitals' match against Gujarat Titans last month and was also present during the side's training session preceding the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In Pant's absence, David Warner is leading the Capitals in the 2023 edition.

Pant is set to miss a majority of Indian cricket action this year that could also include the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November at home. In his absence, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat have been India's leading wicketkeepers in ODIs, T20Is, and Test formats respectively.

