Watch: Rohit Sharma's bewildered dressing-room look during 2nd IND vs WI Test breaks the internet, sparks epic meme fest

It wasn't the end to the second Test that India had expected. Going into the final day in Trinidad with West Indies chasing an improbable 289 and India having to pick eight wickets to win, a clean sweep was on the cards. However, rain denied India the chance to add to their innings victory in Dominica as Day 5 of 2nd Test was abandoned resulting in a draw. India hence ended the series with a 1-0 win which left them second in the WTC points table with Pakistan leading the proceedings. Rohit Sharma's bewildered dressing-room look set internet on fire

Amid the rain-hit match, which left viewers frustrated through most past of Day 4 and entire of Day 5, fans on social media remained busy as they engaged in a meme fest on India skipper Rohit Sharma, whose dressing room reaction on the penultimate day went viral.

It hade happened before the start of the 19th over when Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were adding to India's lead of over 300 then. The tourists were then on 139 for two when Rohit poked his head out from between the window panes, posing a bewildered expression as camera caught his reaction. He was in conversation with someone else, not seen in the clip that went viral on Twitter, and remained wearing that bemused looked on his face throughout.

Here is how Twitter reacted…

Rohit did have a fruitful Test series as a batter in West Indies. He scored 103 in the first Test where India won by an innings in Dominica and notched up 86 and 57 in the two innings at the Port of Spain. However, he was left disappointed at not having ended the series with a 2-0 clean sweep.

“Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn't get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn't much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us,” he said in the post-match presentation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON