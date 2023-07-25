Rohit Sharma's striking three-word tweet after India's missed chance at clean sweep vs West Indies goes viral

Team India had set themselves up for a thrilling win at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on Monday after Ravichandran Ashwin had handed West Indies a double blow at the close of Day 4 of the second Test. Having won the opener by an emphatic margin a week back in Dominica, India were on the verge of claiming an early dominance in the 2023/25 WTC points table with a series sweep against Kraigg Brathwaite's men. But rain had other plans as India were denied the big opportunity, resulting in a drawn Test match. India captain Rohit Sharma later posted an epic three-word tweet which went viral instantly on social media. India's captain Rohit Sharma eyes the ball after hiting a six from a delivery of West Indies' Alzarri Joseph on day four of their second cricket Test match(AP)

Riding in a blitzkrieg 98-run opening stand between Rohit and Yashasvi followed by a maiden Test fifty from Ishan Kishan saw India set West Indies a mighty target of 365 runs. Ashwin then closed the proceedings in Day 4 with twin strikes in his 11-over spell, dismissing their skipper and Kirk McKenzie. West Indies hence stood 289 runs away from an improbable win with eight wickets in hand.

However with rain washing out the entire Day 5 without a single ball being bowled, West Indies heaved a sigh of relief while for India it was sheer misfortune at not ending the series with a 2-0 clean sweep.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Rohit tweeted, “Mumbai ya Trinidad,” drawing comparisons between the weather in the Caribbeans and that presently at his home city.

India were confident of a win

India skipper Rohit admitted that the team was confident of wrapping things up in style on the Day 5 before rain denied them the chance. It also cost them their position in the WTC points table with the result allowing Pakistan to take the top spot after their win against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test. India now stand second on the list with their next campaign in December later this year against South Africa, which will be a two-match contest.

“We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn't get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn't much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us,” he said in the post-match presentation.

