Watch: Rohit Sharma hits the nets in preparation for England T20I series after recovering from Covid-19

Fans of Indian cricket, and the Indian cricket team itself, received a big blow when it was reported that captain and opener Rohit Sharma would be forced to miss the Edgbaston Test currently taking place, having tested positive for Covid-19 on last Saturday. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah has led the side with great success so far, but will be hoping he and his men can get the job done over the next two days, and seal a memorable Test victory.

Rohit's absence was concerning, but there's reason for hope once again, with him having being spotted practising in the nets adjacent to the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. He has tested negative for Covid-19 in his latest test, and has been given the green light to begin practising again. While it's too late for him to join the Test team now — a big shame for India, since he was their leading run-scorer in the first four Test matches — he will be preparing to lead the team in the T20Is against England beginning on July 7.

Captain Rohit Sharma is looking in great touch in nets. pic.twitter.com/OsXPZP4r32 — Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) July 4, 2022

Rohit's presence will be integral to the Indian squad as both captain and opener, with Rohit always a world-class performer for India with bat in hand, and there being great excitement around his captaincy spell given his success with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He will lead a team consisting of the players who toured Ireland for two T20Is last week in the first match at Southampton, before the senior players who are part of the Test team will return for the last two matches of that series, as well as for the three ODIs.

India will be hoping that 3 or 4 days in the nets will allow for Rohit to shake off any rust from his brief break from the game, and that he will come roaring back when the team calls for him yet again.

