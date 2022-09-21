Watch: Rohit Sharma's aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after India keeper doesn't appeal for DRS goes viral

Stakes were high as India kicked off their final preparations for the T20I World Cup in the three-match series against World Champions Australia on Tuesday. Asked to chase down a daunting total set by Rohit Sharma-led Team India, Australia made an impressive start with makeshift-opener Cameron Green playing the role of an aggressor. After losing skipper Aaron Finch in the opening Powerplay, premier batter Steve Smith joined forces with an on-song Green during Australia's record-breaking run chase at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Though Smith looked in fine touch, the star batter was stopped in his tracks by Umesh Yadav, who got the better of the Australian batter in the 12th over. Interestingly, pacer Umesh jolted Australia with his second strike in the same over by removing Glenn Maxwell following another successful Decision Review System (DRS) call.

After opting for the review, Indian skipper Rohit was seen grabbing Dinesh Karthik's neck in a playful manner. Rohit poked fun at his long-time teammate and good friend after the senior gloveman somehow didn't appeal for a review. Rohit's hilarious on-field antics soon became the talk of the town. Instead of Maxwell's dismissal, Rohit's aggressive gesture towards DK became an instant hit among the fans and followers on social media.

Watch the video below:

Talking about the match, Australia bounced back through Matthew Wade's batting exploits after parting ways with superstars Maxwell and Smith in the epic run chase. Wade, who propelled Australia to the final of the ICC World T20 last year, showcased his power-hitting against Team India in the high-scoring encounter at Mohali on Tuesday.

The Australian southpaw fired 45 off 21 balls while debutant Tim David chipped in with 18 off 14 balls as Australia produced a record-breaking run-chase at Mohali. Riding on Wade's match-changing knock, the Finch-led side completed the 209-run chase in 19.2 overs. With the win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier in the match, Australia had invited India to bat in Mohali and opener KL Rahul – whose string of low-scores had brought him under the scanner – produced an impressive outing as he scored a brisk 55 off 35 deliveries. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to step up, it was Hardik Pandya who provided India with a strong finish in the game, as he remained unbeaten on 71 in merely 30 deliveries to take the side's score to 208/6.

Umesh Yadav, who played in his first T20I in over three years on Tuesday, bowled only two overs as he ended with figures of 2/27, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form remains a concern for India as he returned wicketless, conceding 52 off four overs.

Harshal Patel, who made a return after injury, also proved expensive as he had figures of 0/49. Indian spinner Axar Patel was the only positive for India from their bowling lineup, as he conceded only 17 runs while picking three crucial wickets.

Both sides return for the second T20I of the series in Nagpur on September 23.

