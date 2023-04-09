Watch: Shah Rukh breaks internet as he channels inner 'Pathaan', speaks in Persian to KKR's Afghanistan star Gurbaz

Earlier this week, Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan attended the side's second game of the 2023 Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata. It was the side's first match at home in the season, and the Knight Riders didn't disappoint as they registered a brilliant 81-run win. Shardul Thakur (61), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57), and Rinku Singh (46) were the stars with the bat while spinners ran riot in RCB's run-chase, taking nine of their 10 wickets. Shah Rukh Khan (L) with Rahmanullah Gurbaz(Twitter)

Following the win, Shah Rukh joined the team in celebrations and was also present in the dressing room, as he talked to a number of Knight Riders stars. On Saturday, Gurbaz, the side's Afghanistan opener, posted a video of his interaction with the Indian movie superstar; Shah Rukh, in a brilliant gesture, attempts to speak in Persian to Gurbaz.

The opener also told him he wanted to meet him, to which Shah Rukh responded with a hug.

Gurbaz played a crucial knock for KKR in their win against RCB; he stuck at one end as wickets continued to fall on the other during the initial overs of their innings. The trio of Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, and captain Nitsh Rana scored a combined total of 4 runs as KKR were reeling at 47/3, with Gurbaz justifiably scoring a majority of runs.

The opener scored 57 off 44 deliveries, smashing six fours and three sixes before Shardul Thakur's aggressive knock, coupled with Rinku's late bloom eventually steered the Knight Riders past the 200-run mark in the game.

This was also KKR's first win of the season after the side had faced a narrow seven-run loss (D/L method) in its opener against Punjab Kings in Mohali. On Sunday, the Knight Riders took on defending champions Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kolkata are without their first-team captain Shreyas Iyer, who is ruled out of the season with a back injury. The side endured a disappointing season last year, as it finished seventh in the points table with six wins in 14 matches.

