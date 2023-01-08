Watch: Shakib Al Hasan screams at umpire, charges at him in anger amid furious argument and strong gestures

Shakib Al Hasan is the biggest star from Bangladesh cricket and he has off late not shied away from criticising the state of the game, particularly the Bangladesh Premier League in his country. He had recently said that it would take him "one or two months to correct everything" if he is made the BPL CEO.

Now, the Bangladesh Test captain is grabbing the headlines for a rather extraordinary incident that occurred during a BPL match. Batting for Fortune Barishal, Shakib was miffed when a ball that bounced high was not called wide. The umpire said it was a legitimate delivery and termed it as one bouncer for the over.

Shakib can be screaming at the square leg umpire almost as soon as the ball goes past him. He then almost charges at the umpire, angrily remonstrating with him for the decision. The 35-year-old then walks towards the umpire at the bowler's end and has a few words with him before walking back to his crease.

A wide not given by the umpires makes Shakib Al Hasan furious. pic.twitter.com/KPgVWmYtrg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 7, 2023

It may be noted that Shakib has famously had a meltdown back in 2021 during the Dhaka Premier League as well. At the time, the all-rounder kicked stumps and later uprooted them and threw them to the ground while arguing with umpires over decisions. Shakib had apologised for his behaviour back then. "I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately," Shakib tendered an official apology in his Facebook page.

Shakib had launched a scathing criticism of his country's cricket board for its failure to market the Bangladesh Premier League. "If they made me the BPL CEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything. You have seen the movie Nayak right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day," Shakib told reporters.

"I would do the players' draft and auction (on time) and hold the BPL during a free time. We will have all the modern technologies. There will be quality broadcast and home and away venues." BPL, a domestic T20 league, was launched by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2012 beginning with six franchises, which has since added one more team.

