Watch: Dhawan's epic reply when asked about India youngster after ODI series win; 'He's got bit of Rohit touch in him'

Despite missing a batch of first-choice players, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team showed its strength and depth as they completed a sweep over the Caribbean side with an emphatic 119-run victory in the third and final match. Dhawan became the first-ever Indian captain to whitewash the West Indies in their own backyard, as India rode Shubman Gill's 98 to pummel the home team on Wednesday. Also Read | 'Wanted only one more over. Was hoping to get 100, but..': Gill reacts after rain denies India opener his maiden ODI ton

Gill's career-best knock lifted India to 225-3 in the rain-shortened game at the Queens Park Oval. West Indies were left to chase 257 in 35 overs at 7.3 runs per over under the Duckworth-Lewis system but they folded for just 137 in the 26th over. India already held a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first match by three runs and the second by two wickets, and a comprehensive win in the third game completed their 3-0 rout in the 50-over assignment.

During the post-match press conference, Dhawan lavished praise on the young players and said they showed character to turn challenges into opportunities.

"I am very proud of the team, the way we have played the whole series. In every match we showed character and turned the challenges into great opportunities. I am happy the way everyone has performed and chipped in," said the stand-in India captain. "I feel this was as a complete performance I can get as a captain. I am very happy and content. Whatever I asked from the boys they did it," he added.

Dhawan reserved special praise for young Gill, saying the opener seems to have a lot of time when he bats, just like Rohit Sharma, who is known for his impeccable timing. Gill scored 205 runs in three games with scores of 64, 43 and 98 not out.

"Gill has got a very good technique and he is a very classy player. I think he has got bit of a Rohit touch in him. He seems to have a lot of time the way he bats. Good to see that he scored 98 today. He knew how to convert those fifties into 90s," said Dhawan.

Mohammed Siraj (2/14), Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and Shardul Thakur (2/17) were among the wickets for India. The skipper lauded Siraj and all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who chipped in as a sixth-bowling option in the away series.

"Siraj is a quality bowler. His self-belief has increased a lot. He knows what he has to do. He backs himself. So as a captain it becomes easy for me. It feels good to see as a skipper that the boys know what to do, they know their responsibilities," Dhawan said.

"I knew before the series that Deepak can perform the role of an all-rounder and the way he responded in the first match, his confidence started to grow as a bowler. Not just left-hander, he bowled well to right-handers as well."

India relied heavily on their batting attack, with the likes of Gill, Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel coming to the fore.

"There are only positives from the team's perspective. Everyone made runs in the batting unit, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju, and Axar. It's a very good sign for any batting unit. They are all youngsters and the way they responded in all the matches it's a big thing," said Dhawan about his batters.

India and West Indies now meet in a five-match Twenty20 series with the last two matches to be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

