Watch: Starc sends 2019 World Cup reminder with absolute thunderbolt to leave Ben Stokes' stump flying in 5th Ashes Test

The final Test of the Ashes series began on Thursday, with England aiming to deny Australia a chance at clinching the series. Pat Cummins' decision to win the toss and opting to bowl proved good for the Aussies at the Oval, though, as the visitors bowled England out on 283. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies with figures of 4/82, including the key wicket of captain Ben Stokes. Interestingly, the footage of the dismissal -- a bowled -- went viral on social media for its uncanny similarity with the one in 2019, during the ODI World Cup. (L) Mitchell Starc dismissed Ben Stokes on 3 during Day 1 of the 5th Test; (R) the dismissal in the World Cup 2019(Twitter)

In the marquee tournament, Starc's stunning yorker to dismiss Stokes drew worldwide attention and is still regarded as one of the best deliveries in World Cups. Coming from over the wicket, the left-arm pacer bowled a fierce yorker and Stokes couldn't get his bat down in time. Such was the impact of the delivery that the England all-rounder dropped the bat, staring in disbelief as Starc castled him square.

In the fifth Test, Starc, again bowling from the same angle, bowled a fullish delivery that swung away. Stokes played the wrong line and attempted a flick towards midwicket, b ut the ball knocked the off-stump. Stokes' expression was quite similar to the one after the 2019 dismissal, as the Aussie pace dismissed him for the ninth time in the longest format.

Soon enough, the fans on Twitter began to notice the similarities between the two dismissals four years apart. In fact, a fan also posted a video of a similar dismissal from the 2015 Ashes in England, where Starc had famously followed with a finger-on-the-lips celebration.

England were carried larglely by Harry Brook among their batters, with Chris Woakes (36) and Mark Wood (28) providing the much-needed boost in the lower-order. The side experimented with Moeen Ali at no.3, as the left-handed batter scored 34 off 47 deliveries before being dismissed bowled by Todd Murphy.

In addition to Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Murphy picked two wickets each, while Cummins and Mitchell Marsh also shared spoils.

Australia retained the urn after the fourth Test ended in a draw, thanks to incessant rains in Manchester. The entire fifth day's play was washed out due to rain, crushing England's hopes for a comeback; Stokes' men were the dominant side throughout the Manchester Test, still leading by 61 runs in the second innings with five Aussie wickets down when rain ensured no further action.

