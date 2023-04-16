Watch: Suhana Khan erupts in the sidelines after Venkatesh Iyer celebrates maiden IPL century with special gesture

For 15 years Kolkata Knight Riders waited for their next centurion in IPL after the iconic 158 by Brendon McCullum in the inaugural season in 2008. But the long wait, or rather the jinx, ended on Sunday, April 16 of 2023 as Venkatesh Iyer smashed his maiden T20 century in his thundering 104-run knock for KKR in their IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On reaching the three-figure mark, Iyer celebrated with a special gesture as Bollywood superstar and co-owner of KKR, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan erupted in the sidelines. (MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023)

Venkatesh Iyer; Suhana Khan

The start to the knock was definitely impressive as he took on MI debutant Arjun Tendulkar for a six and a four in his second over before he injured his leg in the fourth over of the match and was seen writhing in pain. The physios had rushed in and Iyer was given a pain killer.

Iyer struggled to run between the wickets and so he decided to deal in boundaries amid lack of support from the other end. Lacing five boundaries and nine maximums, the KKR star reached his maiden IPL century and first for the team in 15 seasons before he was dismissed for 104 off 51.

On reaching the mark, a delighted Iyer pointed towards the KKR dug out and bowed down in his special celebration on reaching the three-figure mark. Suhana, was in the stands, erupted in joy and clapped at Iyer's massive feat.

"Feels great, coming to Mumbai and playing a game is always special. Getting a hundred is even more special. I think the boys will defend this total. I want to play for the team, I am not going to think about the 16th over when I am in the 6th over, just try to focus on the present moment, don't want to think far too ahead," Iyer said after the end of KKR's innings.

The visitors ended with 185 for six riding solely on Iyer's ton. It is KKR's third-highest score in their 32 IPL matches against Mumbai Indians after 232/2 in 2019 and 187/5 in 2016.

