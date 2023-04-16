Watch: Nitish Rana loses temper, charges at Hrithik Shokeen in furious argument during MI vs KKR; Suryakumar intervenes

Although not as celebrated as the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, which is hailed as the El Clasico of IPL, MI and Kolkata Knight Riders do share a rivalry that goes back to the inaugural season of the tournament. And hence, there is that intensity and enthusiasm among players as well to get the better of the other side, which often leads to intense situations. On Sunday, when KKR took on MI for the 32nd time in IPL, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, captain Nitish Rana was seen in a heated exchange of words with Mumbai bowler Hrithik Shokeen before Suryakumar Yadav rushed in to intervene. (MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023) Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen in heated exchange of words

It happened in the ninth over of the match after KKR were put of bat by MI's stand-in skipper Suryakumar. Rana had charged down the track against the delivery from Hrithik, but miscued it completely. It had got plenty of height and not the distance before the ball settled comfortably in the gands of Ramandeep Singh in the deep. Rana's knock ended for 5 off 10 as KKR went three down.

As soon as a disappointed and tad bit furious Rana started to make his way towards the KKR dug out, Hrithik had a go at him. Rana lost his temper and charged at the MI bowler leading into a furious argument before stand-in skipper Suryakumar rushed in and pulled Rana away. The KKR skipper was seen angrily talking and pointing towards Hrithik before he turned around to walk towards the dug out.

Watch the video below…

It was Hrithik's first wicket in the match and during his spell, he also dismissed Shardul Thakur in the 13th over, sending him back for just 13 off 11.

Earlier in the match, Arjun Tendulkar had made his long awaited debut in IPL for Mumbai Indians after being first picked by the franchise in 2021. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was rested owing to “stomach bug” but has been included in the Impact Player list.

