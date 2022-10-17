Watch: Sunil Gavaskar's special birthday gift for Babar Azam ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup tie melts the internet

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a special start to his time in Australia before the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup. On Saturday, he had turned 28, the day ICC had organised a special press conference featuring all the captains of the team participating at the World Cup. After the presser, he celebrated his birthday with all the captains. A day later, Pakistan cricket camp had held a private party where Babar met India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who handed him a special gift and some valuable advice for the tournament.

The video was shared by Pakistan Cricket on Monday with the caption, "Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar." The Pakistan captain greeted the former India captain, while the latter wished him 'Happy Birthday'. The two were then spotted having a conversation on batting.

Gavaskar was heard telling Babar, "Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi. Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nehi." He then exemplified pointing towards Mohammad Yousuf, who is the present batting coach of the Pakistan side while veterans like Saqlain Mushtaq stood beside him and listened to the legend speak.

Later, Gavaskar handed Babar an autographed cap as well as birthday gift.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bangladesh and South Africa are the other members of that group in Super 12.

"Pakistan have always created fast bowlers. Our fast bowling lot is strong. Shaheen will make it stronger. We have played different combinations and they have all performed. Haris has improved at death. It's our opporutnity to show skills and different combination of players. When you play India, it's a high intensity game. Fans also wait for it. We enjoy it on the field. We tried to play good cricket," he said on playing against India.

