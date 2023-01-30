Watch: Suryakumar Yadav left fuming after Washington Sundar disagrees with his call, mix-up leads to terrible run-out

None would have expected the Lucknow T20I to go down the wire after India restricted New Zealand to 99 for eight. But New Zealand attack, which had five spinners, were right on the money, chocking runs to exert pressure and picking wickets at regular intervals. India however did find a partnership, albeit of 20 runs, but a valiant one with Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar negating the spin threat before the latter was dismissed after a horrible mix-up in the 15th over of the chase.

Against the tossed-up off-spin delivery from Glenn Phillips, Suryakumar looked to play the reverse sweep. New Zealand immediately broke into a loud appeal for LBW as the ball rolled towards backward point as Suryakumar took off for a run but Sundar had put his hand up to say no.

ALSO READ: 'Sack Hardik Pandya from captaincy': Team India's 'baffling' selection called out after Prithvi Shaw snubbed again vs NZ

It was Sundar's call indeed, but Suryakumar paid no heed to it as he kept running. Meanwhile, the fielder from backward point collected the ball and comfortably inflicted the run-out. Sundar had no choice but to sacrifice his wicket while Suryakumar was left fuming at the all-rounder.

“It was very important for him (SKY) to stay till the end and certain things like that happen in a game. Especially when things get quite tough in the middle, one misjudgement happens,” Sundar later said after India won the match by six wickets with a delivery to spare.

As for Suryakumar, the sacrifice did work out as the batter held his nerve to send the penultimate delivery of the innings sailing over cover for a boundary.

Suryakumar later apologised for the mistake after collecting his Man of the Match awardm saying, “It was my mistake, it was definitely not a run, I didn't see where the ball was going.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON