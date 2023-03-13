Watch: Travis Head in denial after Axar Patel's dream delivery denies him century, beats Jadeja's startling record

On a day where Indian bowlers were made to toil hard, spinner Axar Patel foiled Travis Head's bid to register a famous century in the high-scoring 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the final day of the 4th Test between Rohit Sharma's men and Australia, the visitors regained some momentum with crucial knocks from premier batters Head and Marnus Labuschagne in Ahmedabad.

Head, who successfully replaced David Warner as Usman Khawaja's opening partner in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, played a match-altering knock of 90 off 163 balls in the 2nd innings. Though Head was on the cusp of registering a sublime century, the in-form batter failed to enter into triple-digit figures as his brilliant knock was ended by spinner Axar in the 60th over. Star batter Head was in a state of denial after Axar's dream delivery got the better of him.

Spinner Axar not only bagged the crucial wicket of Head but the all-rounder also entered his name in the record books. Axar managed to surpass Ravindra Jadeja as the spinner became the fastest bowler to take 50 Test wickets for India in terms of balls bowled (2205). Axar bowled 28 overs and scalped a solitary wicket of Head in the 2nd innings. Australia posted 175-2 in 78.1 overs as the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Axar chipped in with a crucial knock of 79 off 113 balls in the series decider against Australia. The lower-order batter also emerged as the second-highest run-getter for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. All-rounder Axar smashed 264 runs in 4 matches against Australia.

With the final encounter ending in a stalemate, Rohit Sharma's Team India secured the Test series 2-1 on Monday. India had retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by hammering Australia in the first two tests of the series. Under Rohit's leadership, India have also secured its berth for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Rohit's Team India will meet Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval.

