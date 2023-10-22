Watch: Virat Kohli baffled, Rohit Sharma looks livid as Jasprit Bumrah drops India's third catch vs New Zealand

India had a torrid day in the field during their 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand, dropping multiple catches that proved costly. The first significant miss came in the 11th over when Ravindra Jadeja put down an absolute sitter off Rachin Ravindra, who was at 12 runs. It was a straightforward knee-high catch that Jadeja would typically take with ease, but on this rare occasion, he missed the opportunity. Ravindra continued his innings and eventually got dismissed for 75 off 87 balls, losing his wicket to Mohammed Shami in the 34th over. Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) react as Jasprit Bumrah drops Daryl Mitchell(Hotstar)

The fielding woes continued as KL Rahul dropped another catch, albeit a tighter one, off Ravindra Jadeja's final over of the innings. Just three overs later, Jasprit Bumrah added to India's misery by dropping a relatively simple catch at the boundary line. Daryl Mitchell, looking strong at 69, had directed a delivery from Kuldeep to the long-off boundary.

Bumrah, sprinting into position, couldn't secure the ball properly, and it fumbled off his hand. This marked the third dropped catch of the innings, leaving India's captain Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav, visibly frustrated with the fielding effort.

Watch the dropped catch and reactions from the Indian fielders:

The dropped catch of Mitchell proved to be costly for India as the New Zealand star smashed a brilliant century during the 41st over of the game.

Earlier in the game, India had won the toss and opted to bowl at a picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Both sides are yet to concede a defeat in the tournament so far and India had made a bright start to their bowling innings, removing their first two wickets within 9 overs. In fact, New Zealand were reeling at 19/2 in 8.1 overs when Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell forged a strong 159-run stand for the third wicket.

Mohammed Shami, playing his first game of the tournament as he replaced Shardul Thakur in the XI, broke the dangerous partnership as he removed Ravindra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON