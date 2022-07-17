Watch: Virat Kohli dances, makes hilarious gesture on camera in viral video ahead of India vs England 3rd ODI

Team India batter Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch with the bat for the past few months. Kohli had a forgettable outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League, and since his return to international cricket earlier this month, the former India captain has failed to cross the 20-run mark across all formats. In the previous game, Kohli was dismissed on 16 despite a strong start and the India batter will be aiming for an improved show when the side takes on England in the series decider on Sunday.

Even as Kohli faces severe criticism from all corners for his rough patch with the bat, the Indian batter remains in jovial mood on the field. During the third T20I against England last week, Kohli interacted with fans while fielding at the long-on boundary, and also danced with the crowd.

Ahead of the final ODI in Manchester, Kohli seemed to have fun during the practice session as he danced and made hilarious gestures at the camera.

Watch:

Virat Kohli is a mood on the ground. pic.twitter.com/FSEmSxUOHQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Kohli had taken to his official Twitter profile to share a motivational quote with a cryptic one-word tweet - ‘Perspective’. The quote read, “What if I fall? Oh, but darling, what if I fly?”

Additionally, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Saturday also threw weight behind the out-of-form Virat Kohli, saying that he should be proud as "people can only dream about" what he has achieved.

The former Indian skipper has failed to score a century since November 2019.

"You go big guy! People can only dream about what you've done in cricket. And they're some of the best players that have played the game," Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle.

In another message for Kohli, Pietersen wrote on his Instagram: "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have (so far).

