Watch: Virat Kohli folds hands, brilliant gesture wins internet as 'Ram Siya Ram' plays during Keshav Maharaj's entry

Team India displayed a phenomenal bowling performance during the opening session of Day 1 in the second and final Test against South Africa. After being asked to bowl, India dismantled the Proteas batting lineup, dismissing them for merely 55 in Cape Town as the hosts registered their lowest total against an Indian team in Test history. Mohammed Siraj was the star of the first innings, registering an incredible 6/15 figures, while Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Mukesh Kumar picked two each.

India came on the back of a dismal innings-and-32-run loss in the first Test of the series in Centurion but showed no signs of being on the backfoot. The batting collapse began in the fourth over as Aiden Markram was caught at slip for two. Stand-in captain Dean Elgar, who had scored 185 in the first Test, was bowled for four by Siraj, who also accounted for both openers. Tony de Zorzi was caught behind, and Bumrah removed debutant Tristan Stubbs for three.

Despite a brief 19-run partnership for the fifth wicket between David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne, the Proteas couldn't sustain resistance. Within 10 deliveries, Siraj dismissed both Bedingham and Verreynne, with the latter's 15 being the highest score for South Africa. Marco Jansen also fell amid these dismissals, leaving the hosts struggling in the match. That was when Keshav Maharaj came into bat; as the SA star arrived at the crease, the speakers at the Newlands in Cape Town began playing the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’.

India's Virat Kohli, standing at the slips, made a heartwarming gesture as the song reverberated throughout the stadium. Watch:

Interestingly, Maharaj also shared a heartwarming moment with KL Rahul during the ODI series, when the same song was played as the SA star arrived at the crease. Rahul had then pointed out to Maharaj how the song is always played each time he came to bat. Maharaj agreed with a “yes” as Rahul broke into a smile.

Maharaj was dismissed for only 3 off 13 deliveries, becoming Mukesh Kumar's first wicket in Test cricket. Bumrah finished off the innings by having Nandre Burger caught at slip.

Elgar has been leading the team in his final test before retirement as Temba Bavuma was ruled out by injury. The hosts also brought in Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi. India made two changes, recalling Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja.