Watch: Virat Kohli masterminds Jansen's dismissal with tactically flawless plan; Siraj executes perfectly in 2nd Test

In a spectacular display of dominance, Team India delivered an incredible bowling outing, bundling hosts South Africa for a mere 55 runs in the first innings after stand-in skipper Dean Elgar opted to bat in Cape Town. The Proteas were left in disarray in the first innings, with Mohammed Siraj emerging as the chief tormentor, breaking the Proteas' back with a brilliant bowling spell of 6/15. Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Mukesh Kumar complemented the onslaught by picking two wickets each, showcasing an astonishing exhibition of fast bowling at Newlands. Virat Kohli gesturing to Mohammed Siraj(X)

Siraj undeniably took centre stage in the first innings as the Proteas, fresh from their dominant innings and 32-run win over India, crumbled unexpectedly. Siraj maintained relentless pressure on the South African batters, leaving them no room to manoeuvre. He completed his five-wicket haul in just the 16th over of the innings, dismissing SA batter Marco Jansen with an incredible delivery.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The delivery exhibited accurate shape and length; a full ball slanted just outside off, tempting Jansen forward to defend, only to curve away late, inducing an edge and resulting in a routine catch for Rahul. Interestingly, replays after the wicket revealed Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, standing in slips and gesturing to Siraj on where to bowl to Jansen right before the delivery.

Kohli also pointed to Siraj at targeting Jansen's outside edge, indicating that either KL Rahul or the slip fielders would catch the ball. Remarkably, the dismissal unfolded exactly as strategized by Kohli, showcasing not only India's bowling prowess but also the astute tactical acumen of the players on the field.

Watch the brilliant dismissal here:

With Siraj exhibiting exceptional skill and execution, Team India signalled their intent to take charge after a dismal performance in the first Test, where both batters and bowlers failed miserably in an innings defeat. India scored merely 245 and 141 across the first and second innings, respectively, while the hosts put in a strong total of 408, with Dean Elgar smashing a strong ton.