Watch: Virat Kohli gives insight into his training regime in viral video ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli has been added to the T20 squad for the much-anticipated Asia Cup, which features with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The last edition of the tournament was a 50-over contest but this time the format will be T20, and India will look for revenge, having suffered a 10-wicket defeat to their Asian neighbours in the World T20 last year.

While India enter the Asia Cup as favourites, the spotlight remains on Kohli, who is facing a nightmarish batting slump in world cricket. The former India skipper hasn't scored an international ton for almost three years and his slump has triggered a huge debate on his place in the current T20 set-up.

Kohli, who Rohit Sharma replaced as the all-format skipper, remained absent from the recent tour of the West Indies. The omission also sparked speculations over him playing in the upcoming Asia Cup. But the star batter is all set to return to the sport following a break that perhaps would help him rediscover lost mojo.

Kohli took to social media to share a video of his training session, where he could be seen working on his sprints in an indoor facility. He shared the clip via an Instagram story, which was all over the internet in no time.

The Indian has made four T20I appearances this year in which he has scored just 81 runs at an average of 20.25 with one half-century. He also saw a mediocre IPL season where he managed 341 runs in 16 innings at an average of 22.73 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

But former players including Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene have extended support to Kohli, saying the mercurial batter will come out of his form slump soon.

"It is unfortunate what Virat is going through right now at the moment, but he is a quality player. I believe Virat has the tools to come out of it (the form slump). He has done that in the past as well and I am sure he will come through this. Class is permanent and form is temporary," Jayawardene said on the latest episode of ICC Review.

