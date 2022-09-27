Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli's never-seen-before celebration at presentation ceremony after AUS series win sets internet ablaze

Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:08 AM IST

Kohli also had a laugh with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell after reaching the players' huddle.

Virat Kohli after T20I series win against Australia(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India won the third and deciding T20I against Australia in the last over after fifties by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav drove the hosts past the finish line on Sunday. India won by six wickets in Hyderabad as all-rounder Hardik Pandya, unbeaten on 25, hit the winning four on the penultimate ball of the innings. While Pandya seemed cool as a cucumber at the end, Kohli was his usual energetic self to continue his fine run with the bat. The former India skipper produced some of his eye-catching strokes to stabilise the innings with Suryakumar Yadav, who blasted 50 in 29 balls.

Kohli fell in the last over after a 48-ball 63 but the win was well within reach for India, who needed just five more to wrap up the T20I rubber. The star batter, who plays with zeal and even gets lost in his own fervour at times, was lively at the presentation ceremony too. He received the 'Energetic Player of the Match' before sprinting back to his teammates in a never-seen-before celebration. He also had a laugh with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell after reaching the players' huddle.

Kohli, who found his lost mojo in the recent Asia Cup, shared a 104-run partnership with Yadav, who again put up a show of his 360-degree strokeplay. India did not have the best of starts as KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) returned within the first four overs.

Kohli then played the second fiddle, while Yadav plundered regular boundaries in his blitz but perished when India needed 53 off the last six overs. Kohli went on to reach his first fifty of the series in 36 balls. With his 33rd T20I half-century, he also eclipsed batting great Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-getter for India in international cricket.

Speaking after the game, Kohli said he wanted to utilise his experience and take on Adam Zampa and underlined that he has been enjoying his game since returning from a break.

"I have to utilise my experience and had to take down Zampa. I looked at the dugout and both Rahul and Rohit asked me to continue batting," said Kohli.

"I have enjoyed batting ever since I came back. Today also I was an hour and a half before the team. I am excited and happy with my contributions. Just trying to place in safe space," he added.

