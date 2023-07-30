Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli's selfless act of carrying drinks after being benched for 2nd WI ODI has internet talking

Watch: Virat Kohli's selfless act of carrying drinks after being benched for 2nd WI ODI has internet talking

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 30, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Virat Kohli could be seen walking out with Yuzvendra Chahal with drinks for the Indian batters during the 37th over.

While Virat Kohli did not bat in the first ODI against the West Indies, he didn't play in the second ODI at all, choosing to rest alongwith captain Rohit Sharma and allow other batters to take centrestage. It didn't quite go according to plan for India as only Ishan Kishan got a half century while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav could do nothing more than get starts. Other players who are fighting for spots in the lineup like Sanju Samson and Axar Patel failed to impress and India ended up losing the match by six wickets.

Kohli and Chahal could be seen trudging out during the 37th over(FanCode screenshot)
Kohli and Chahal could be seen trudging out during the 37th over(FanCode screenshot)

India batted first and ended up being all out for just 181 runs inside 41 overs despite being 90/0 in the 17th. Kohli was not entirely absent from the proceedings though. He could be seen carrying out drinks with Yuzvendra Chahal during the Indian innings. The former captain could be seen doing so after the end of the 37th over when Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were at the crease.

See the video here:

Kohli has often been seen carrying drinks when he has been part of the squad but hasn't played. Notably, he had done so during the 2017 Dharamsala Test match between India and Australia, which was when he was captaining the team. Ajinkya Rahane led in his absence after Kohli had sat out due to an injury.

Although they only had a target of 182 to chase, it wasn't a straightforward affair for the West Indies and they needed their captain Shai Hope to top score for them once again. Kyle Mayers got them off to a flier in the chase as he scored 36 off 28 balls, thus helping the hosts race to 53 in 8.1 overs. However, his fall led to a bit of a collapse for the West Indies before Hope found an able partner in Keacy Carty. The pair put up an unbeaten 91-run stand for the fifth wicket and led West Indies to victory. Hope himself finished on 63 off 80.

Hope had scored 43 off 45 in almost a lone warrior effort in the first ODI as the West Indies were bowled out for 114 runs. Rohit and Kohli chose to come as low down the order as possible but the former eventually had to walk in at No.7 as India lost half their batting lineup for 97 runs. Rohit eventually scored the winning runs but it was not to be for India on Saturday. It remains to be seen if they decide to continue experimenting with the squad for the decisive third ODI or play their best possible team.

