'We are in middle of the series. No ex-cricketer can say that': Gambhir's explosive 'KL Rahul' remark amid Twitter row

Team India registered an emphatic six-wicket win in the second Test of the series against Australia last week. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, thus retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While the Indian team produced an impressive outing in the Delhi Test, one player who has faced significant criticism for his performances across both matches is opener KL Rahul.

The right-handed batter registered scores of 20, 17, and 1 across three innings in the two Tests. Questions were raised over his place in the Indian XI, with youngster Shubman Gill waiting for his turn on the bench. Following the second Test, former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra also engaged in an online tussle over Rahul's place in the side, with Prasad criticising the team management for continuing to back the star opener.

Amid speculations over Rahul's spot, former India opener Gautam Gambhir spoke in detail about the situation surrounding the batter, and backed him to regain his form. Gambhir has worked with Rahul during their stint with Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, and is set to reunite with the star in the 2023 edition.

“People who are talking about KL Rahul don't know how tough international cricket is. I believe when a player is not performing he needs more backing as compared to when he is playing well. Name one player who has scored runs from beginning to end. Everyone has faced that phase and you should back the talent,” Gambhir told Sports Tak.

“When Rohit Sharma started his career (he struggled) and now look at his performance. There is absolute change. In the middle of the series this should not be talked about. India are 2-0 up. Each player in the dressing room knows whether he is scoring or not. No media or ex-cricketer can tell players that your performance is not good. Each player evaluates their performance. He should be alone because we all know the quality player he is,” the 41-year-old said.

While Rahul remains a part of the squad for the remaining two Tests of the series against Australia, there's no confirmation on whether he will remain the vice-captain of the side.

