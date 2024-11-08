New Delhi [India], : Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartwarming message for his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League auction to be held this month. "We both will open the batting together...": Chahal's heartwarming post for RR mate Buttler

Chahal, who was released by the franchise along with the English star, hilariously expressed that he hopes of "opening the batting" with the Buttler.

RR last week unveiled a formidable roster of retained players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 auction, showcasing a dynamic core of standout performers, with a young Indian core in focus. Sanju Samson, who has captained the team for the past four seasons, will continue in this role. The squad also sees the return of breakout top-order batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, finisher Shimron Hetmyer, and medium pacer Sandeep Sharma.

However, Buttler and Chahal have not been retained by the franchise, despite their heroics which have helped the Men in Pink reach playoffs in two of last three seasons.

Taking to Instagram, Chahal wrote about his bonding with Buttler and how their relation has evolved over the last few years to an extent that the English batter is now "Jos bhai" to the ace spinner.

"In 2022 I knew him as Jos Buttler. In 2024, he's my Jos bhai. Loved every day being around you and only a few people know what you've done for me. Thank you for always standing by me. And hopefully, on some evening at 7.30 PM, we both will open the batting together," said Chahal's post.

Since joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022, Chahal has helped the team reach the playoffs twice in three seasons. He is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, amassing 205 wickets in 160 matches at an average of 22.44, with a best of 5/44. He won the Purple Cap in 2022, his debut season with RR, securing 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51, with best figures of 5/40. In the last season, he took 18 scalps in 15 matches.

Buttler on the other hand has also played a big role in the franchise's recent success, providing explosive starts with young opener Jaiswal. For RR since 2018, Buttler has scored 3,055 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 147.79, with 7 centuries and 18 fifties. His best score was 124. He is the team's third-highest run-getter of all time.

The IPL 2022, in which RR finished as runners-up, was the zenith of Buttler's career, as he ended up on the top of run-scoring charts, with 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of over 149, with four centuries and four fifties. His best score was 116.

Registration for the IPL 2025 player auction has officially closed, with a total of 1,574 players signing up. This includes 1,165 Indian players and 409 overseas players, all competing for a place in the world's premier T20 league. The auction will be held over two days, on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The comprehensive list of registered players features 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations. Specifically, the breakdown includes 48 capped Indian players, 272 capped international players, 152 uncapped Indian players who previously played in IPL seasons, 3 uncapped international players with prior IPL experience, 965 uncapped Indian players, and 104 uncapped international players.

Among the 409 overseas players, Australia leads with 76 registrations, followed by South Africa with 91, and England with 52. Other notable countries include New Zealand with 39, West Indies with 33, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka with 29 each, and the USA with 10 players. Players from Bangladesh , Ireland , Canada , Netherlands , Zimbabwe , Scotland , UAE , and Italy have also registered.

With each of the ten IPL franchises able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be available at the IPL 2025 player auction. The event promises to be highly competitive as teams build their rosters for the next three years.

