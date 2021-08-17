‘We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs’: Kohli ‘super proud’ of his teammates after winning Lord’s Test

Team India on Monday added a golden chapter in the history book of cricket by pulling off a terrific 151-victory against England at Lord’s to go-up 1-0 in the 5-match Test series. The visitors looked quite vulnerable on the beginning of the final day when England snared two quick wickets in the morning session, reducing India to 209/8. But then the fans and experts of the game witnessed a record 9th wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami that laid the foundation of India’s terrific win.

After stitching an unbeaten 89-run stand, the duo returned to provide early breakthroughs after India set a 272-run target for England. The Indian pace quartet continued their dominance once again, picking up all the 10 wickets for the second time in the ongoing series.

Captain Kohli was extremely elated on how the bowlers turned out be the saviours after with both bat and ball. Speaking in the post-match show, the Indian skipper lauded his teammates for sticking to the plans and getting the desired results.

“Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us,” Kohli said.

“We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball were the right start for us. Very happy with the support we got, especially when we’re playing away from home these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day) but it's the best gift we can give. We're not going to sit on our laurels after this match. Today that one was purely gut feel. I get many wrong, but if you don't take a chance, you never know,” he added.

This is India's third Test match win at Lord's having won earlier in 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship.

Earlier, from a situation where a defeat looked imminent after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal, Shami and Bumrah displayed never before seen resolve in a record stand with Ishant (16) also making a nice little contribution.

The tail-enders between themselves accumulated 106 runs, something that India have been missing before the start of the series.

