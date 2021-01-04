We have not received any request from BCCI to move fourth Test out of Brisbane: Cricket Australia chief executive Hockley

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 13:54 IST

There have been reports in the media regarding reluctance of Indian players to play the fourth Test match against Australia in Brisbane due to strict quarantine rules. Team India were put in a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia and had also been in bio-bubble during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that took place in United Arab Emirates.

It has been in the reports that Indian players are mentally worn-out due to the quarantine rules and could ask Cricket Australia (CA) to move the fourth Test out of Brisbane. But CA chief executive Nick Hockley on Monday dismissed reports as he said that they are speaking to the BCCI daily and they haven’t received any formal request from the board to move the Test out of Queensland.

“We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily,” he told reporters here.

“We’ve had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they’re supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we’ve set out,” he asserted.

A member of the Queensland government made it clear that not abiding by the rules is not an option. “If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come,” The state’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates said.

Bates’ sentiments were echoed by Tim Mander, Queensland’s Shadow Sports Minister, who said there’s no room for ignoring the protocols and that every individual will have to go through the same drill. “If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn’t come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple,” Mander said.