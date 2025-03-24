Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘We have to change the plan’: What did Axar Patel learn from Rishabh Pant’s last season as DC captain?

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Last season under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, DC had a poor campaign, finishing in sixth place with 14 points.

IPL 2024 saw T20 cricket reach new highs with high-scoring totals. IPL 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their form from last season in their opener vs Rajasthan Royals, and it is expected to be like that for this season too.

Axar Patel took over the captaincy charge after Rishabh Pant's departure.(AFP)
Axar Patel took over the captaincy charge after Rishabh Pant's departure.(AFP)

Last season, SRH got the highest team total of 287 and were close to breaking it, as they reached 286 vs RR.

Also Read: Who is Vignesh Puthur? MI star with no domestic experience rattles CSK middle-order, earns pat on the back from MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals are set to open their IPL 2025 campaign on Monday, taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam. Speaking ahead of the match, DC’s new skipper Axar Patel said, “Nowadays cricket has changed a lot.”

“Mostly IPL is more about batsman's game, fours and sixes. So we have to evolve as a team. At the end of the day, I don't want to complicate things. As captain I told the group that cricket is a game, keep it simple. A good yorker is a good yorker ball and if your execution is good, then you will be fine. So I am not telling them too much that you should go for this and that. I am just asking them to keep it simple, that's my strategy throughout the tournament.”

‘We have to change’: Axar Patel

Last season under Pant’s captaincy, DC had a poor campaign, finishing in sixth place with 14 points. Pant took over as DC captain in 2021, and he has been highly unsuccessful in that role.

Opening on what he learned from Pant’s last season as DC skipper, Axar said, “We learn from the last season, I said that cricket has evolved too much. From the last season we learned that you have to be ahead of the game. You can't be chasing the game. It's not like in the powerplay we have to swing the ball or we have to bowl length balls. We can even start from two-three slower balls. So it's not any particular plan for any batsman. We have to change the plan according to the situation which I learned from the last season.”

Pant’s departure also saw DC get a like-for-like replacement in KL Rahul, who was LSG skipper previously. Meanwhile, Pant moved to LSG in the IPL auction in Jeddah.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score and CSK vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score and CSK vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On