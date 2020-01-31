‘We miss you Dhoni’: Indian fans display banner at Wellington

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:18 IST

India won their first-ever T20 international series in New Zealand after capturing the 3rd match in Hamilton. Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami’s heroics in the third T20I propelled Team India to a famous victory in the Super Over. With the win, India took a 3-0 lead in the five-match series against the Kiwis. India have rested some of their first-team players for the ongoing 4th T20I in Wellington to try out their bench strength. However, there is one position that still hampers India and that is the wicketkeeping spot.

Ever since MS Dhoni’s sabbatical, India have tried Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as their wicketkeepers in the shorter formats. However, their performance behind the stumps has still not convinced the fans. During the ongoing fourth T20I against New Zealand, some Indian fans expressed their love for Dhoni as they displayed a banner showing their affection for wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni.

READ | ‘Find of India, the best fast bowler of world’: Shoaib Akhtar’s highest praise for India quick

The banner read- ‘We miss you Dhoni’.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted the photo of the poster and captioned the post as: “Just fan things. #NZvIND”.

In the ongoing fourth T20I at Westpac Stadium, the crowd did not turn up in a large number and the stands were seen empty. The majority of the spectators is dominated by the Indian contingent.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. The side managed to dismiss Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer cheaply.

In the recently released BCCI contracts list, Dhoni did not find a place for himself.

READ | ‘He could use mute button on his microphone,’ Sanjay Manjrekar trolled for advising Jasprit Bumrah on social media

The 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India’s matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens, who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue’s loss.

BCCI released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

(with ANI inputs)