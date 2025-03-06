'We reached Dubai at 4pm, came back at 7:30am...': David Miller pummels ICC over scheduling row; backs NZ to beat India

South Africa batter David Miller lashed out at the ICC over the ongoing controversy around scheduling the 2025 Champions Trophy after his side took a brief trip to Dubai before incurring a semifinal loss to New Zealand on Wednesday in Lahore. Miller's comment came after his century went in vain in South Africa's 50-run loss in the run chase of 363. David Miller cradles his bat after scoring a century during ICC Champions Trophy semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa(AP)

The bizarre scheduling of the Champions Trophy led South Africa and Australia to travel to Dubai from Pakistan after completing their respective group fixtures to get a head start on their preparations for a potential semifinal against India. However, with India beating New Zealand in their last Group A match, the Men in Blue set up their semifinal date with Australia, thus forcing the Proteas side to return to Pakistan for the second semifinal. This complication stemmed from India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy for political and security reasons, which led to the ICC scheduling all their games in Dubai.

"It's only an hour and 40 minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that was not ideal," Miller said after South Africa lost to New Zealand on Wednesday by 50 runs. "It's early morning, it's after a game and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4:00 pm. And at 7.30 am we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate, but it was not an ideal situation still."

Miller smashed a 67-ball 100 not out in a lost cause as South Africa went down to New Zealand, who will face India in Sunday's final in Dubai.

The Black Caps scored the highest-ever Champions Trophy total of 362-6 on the back of sparkling centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

Miller backs New Zealand to beat India

Although India have emerged as the overwhelming favourite in the final after scripting an unbeaten run in the tournament, Miller admitted he will back the Kiwis to pull off a stunner on Sunday.

Miller predicted a "great" final, adding: "I'll be honest with you, I think I'll be supporting New Zealand."