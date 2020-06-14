We stand great chance to beat England once we get stuck into them: Roach

cricket

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:00 IST

West Indies have a great chance of retaining the Wisden Trophy if they can “get stuck into” the England team, says pacer Kemar Roach, who exuded confidence of repeating the success they achieved in the Caribbean.

The West Indies team beat England at home last year to claim the Wisden Trophy. They are now in England to play a three-match Test rubber, starting July 8 at Southampton.

The series will mark the resumption of the international cricket after the coronavirus hiatus.

The pacer said the bowlers will have to “adjust their plans” in English conditions and the key will be to attack.

“There are different conditions here to the Caribbean, the ball does a little bit more in England, so I think we have to adjust our plans. But I don’t think our mode of attack is going to change much,” Roach told Press Association.

“You saw them in the Caribbean and it is pretty fresh in our minds. It’s always going to be tough to play England but once we get stuck into them, I think we stand a great chance of beating England.” The 31-year-old, who has claimed 193 Test wickets so far, said they will look to trouble the England batsmen when the series begins behind closed doors, which will make a level playing field.

“Our plan was always to make it tough for the English batsmen. I don’t see any reason why we can’t execute that here and cause trouble to the English batsmen,” he said.

“The strong England support they have here can play a part. Now it’s a more level playing field. When July 8 comes, let’s see how it goes and how fast we can adapt and get stuck into the English.” Roach said it has been tough to shine the ball in the cooler conditions at Old trafford now that saliva is banned.

“It’s pretty tough,” he said. “We have had some sessions in the nets and the atmosphere is pretty chilly, so there’s not much sweat that you can produce.

“But we are coming up with some ways that we can probably get some gloss on the ball. It takes a lot more practice but we will keep working at it and see what the best way is.”

Roach also sounded a warning to fellow Barbadian pacer Jofra Archer, who plays for England, saying there will be “no friendships” with him during the series.

“Jofra made his decision and he’s done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series,” said Roach.

“It’s all about winning and playing hard cricket. We will devise a plan for our batsmen to counter him and I’m looking forward to that battle.” Recalling his earlier days, Roach said: “I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented. He has come over here and shown what he can do.

“I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around.”