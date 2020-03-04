‘We’ve gone crazy this year’ - What clicked for Bengal this season as they ended 13-year long wait

Eden Gardens was not packed, infact only a couple of sections were open to public and yet, Eden Gardens always remains Eden Gardens. Cricket is a celebration here and every moment is an event - more so when the hosts are handing a thrashing to the opponent. One hour into the fourth day and the spirit of Kolkata and the spirit of Eden Gardens had surfaced.

Bengal had thrashed Karnataka to make their first final in 13 years. Their last Ranji title came in the 1989-90 season and now, with this current bunch and with this form, this could well be their season.

“We worked really hard,” Bose said. “We practiced day in, day out. We even practiced on a clay turf, while it was raining, with synthetic balls. We’ve gone crazy this year. Worked really hard - gym, long distance running, short distance running. The trainer has done a really good job,” Bengal’s bowling coach Ranadeb Bose told ESPNCricinfo.

Bengal needed 17.3 overs and 115 minutes on Tuesday to roll over Karnataka on 177, making it a hat-trick of semi-final losses for the reigning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy champions. This was Bengal’s fifth outright win in 10 games, three of them away.

The first few weeks were spent working on fitness. “25 rounds of running and conscious effort to build power and strength,” said Lal. Asked about Lal’s contribution, Kumar said: “Bhaago’ (run), he would say, and we ran.”

“He (Lal) told us to imagine scoring a century while we ran and we did that too. He made us dream of winning the Ranji,” said Man-of-the-Match Anustup Majumdar, whose unbeaten 149 in the first innings and 41 in the second gave the bowlers a platform.

“Lal ji and the support staff got us fitter. Lal ji made us believe in ourselves. He said even if you don’t win the trophy, let us be the No. 1 team in fitness. No one has any fitness issues in this squad,” said Kumar.