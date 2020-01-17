‘We’ve had few good discussions,’ AB de Villiers reveals desire to play ODI cricket

cricket

Even though AB de Villiers announced his retirement from the sport a few years back, there has been persistent talk of his return to international cricket since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. South Arica captain Faf du Plessis revealed that de Villiers had offered to come out of retirement before the World Cup to help his national side. His request was denied and there was a lot of controversy regarding the issue.

However, the South African cricket team has been floundering even after the disastrous World Cup campaign. Recently, de Villiers opened the door for his return to international cricket when he expressed his desire to play at the T20 World Cup. Now during the ongoing BBL in Australia, de Villiers has also commented on his return to the 50-over format.

“I would love to play, that was never the problem,” de Villiers told Fox Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

“I always wanted to play for South Africa, it’s a great honour to play international cricket.

“I’ve been chatting with Mark Boucher, Smithy and some of the guys involved so hopefully it all works out.

“We’ve had a few good discussions about the possible way forward. I’m going to have to score some runs obviously.”

De Villiers scored 40 on his Big Bash League (BBL) debut as his team Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven. After the game, de Villiers commented on his return.

“There’s a lot that needs to happen before that becomes a reality,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I would love to. I’ve been talking to ‘Bouch’ (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we’re all keen to make it happen.

“It’s a long way away still, and plenty can happen - there’s the IPL coming up, I’ve still got to be in form at that time,” he added.

De Villiers hung up his Proteas shirt in May 2018. “So I’m thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out. “It’s not a guarantee, once again. I don’t want to disappoint myself or other people, so for now I’m just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year.”

“There are a lot of players (involved with CSA) who I used to play with,” he continued. “Guys who understand the game, leaders of the team for many years.

“So it’s much easier to communicate than what it used to be in the past. They understand what players go through - especially players that have played for 15 years internationally. “It doesn’t mean that everything is going to be sunshine and roses, but it’s definitely a lot easier and it feels comfortable, the language that’s being used and just the feel that everyone has at the moment in South Africa about the cricket.”

The former South Africa captain also hailed the overhaul in the CSA with head coach Mark Boucher, director Graeme Smith as well as new batting consultant Jacques Kallis coming on board.