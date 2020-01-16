e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cricket / Will MS Dhoni play for India again? Harbhajan Singh makes surprising admission

Will MS Dhoni play for India again? Harbhajan Singh makes surprising admission

Dhoni was in the category A during last season but has been on a self-imposed sabbatical since India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in July last year.

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Harbhajan Singh talks about MS Dhoni’s future.
Harbhajan Singh talks about MS Dhoni’s future.(Getty Images)
         

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unlikely to play for India again even if he has a fabulous IPL season for Chennai Super Kings, feels Harbhajan Singh, reacting to the news of former skipper being dropped from BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players.

Dhoni was in the category A during last season but has been on a self-imposed sabbatical since India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in July last year.

READ | MS Dhoni starts training with Jharkhand Ranji squad, gets new bowling machine

“I don’t think he (Dhoni) is going to play for India again as he had decided that he will play (only) till the (2019) World Cup. He must be preparing for the IPL,” Harbhajan told PTI when asked if the iconic former skipper will play in World T20 since he has already started training.

Head coach Ravi Shastri had hinted that clarity on Dhoni’s future will only be available after IPL where the former skipper is known to give more than hundred per cent.

Asked what are the chances of Dhoni making it to India’s World T20 team on the basis of a good IPL, Harbhajan said: “I am fully confident that Dhoni will have a great IPL for CSK. But having said that I don’t think he will play for India even if he has a great IPL.

READ | ‘Not showing enough respect’: Steve Waugh questions Virat Kohli’s approach against Adam Zampa

“What if Rishabh has a great IPL? Would you drop him (Pant) from the playing XI,” said Harbhajan, India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Ex-Afghan President slams Pakistan for ‘interference’, ‘promoting extremism’
Ex-Afghan President slams Pakistan for ‘interference’, ‘promoting extremism’
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news