Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Not showing enough respect’: Steve Waugh questions Virat Kohli’s approach against Adam Zampa

India vs Australia: ‘Not showing enough respect’: Steve Waugh questions Virat Kohli’s approach against Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS: This was the 6th time the leg-spinner had dismissed Kohli in limited-overs cricket (ODIs+T20Is).

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Virat Kohli walks back after losing his wicket
India's Virat Kohli walks back after losing his wicket (AP)
         

Virat Kohli walked into bat at number 4 in Mumbai and he started his innings in his own typical way - tapping the ball into gaps and churning the strike over. When Adam Zampa came into the attack, the Indian captain wanted to change the momentum of the innings and smashed him for a six. However, the leg-spinner hit back immediately - he fired a full ball aimed at the stumps, Kohli smashed it back but Zampa took a sharp, reflex catch in his follow-through.

This was the 6th time the leg-spinner had dismissed Kohli in limited-overs cricket (ODIs+T20Is). Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who was on commentary for Fox Cricket on Tuesday, was not too pleased with the approach of the Indian captain and said that Kohli was not “showing Zampa enough respect”.

ALSO READ: With series on the line, numbers reveal biggest threat for Virat Kohli and company

“I just don’t think he’s showing Zampa enough respect and he paid the price,” Steve Waugh said.

Hindustantimes

In the lead up to the first game, Kohli had heaped praise on the leg-spinner and had called him one of the more confident bowlers in the Australian attack.

“He was probably one bowler, who had more belief than others (on the 2019 tour) I felt,” Kohli had said before the ODI series.

“Throughout the game, even when he was hit for boundaries, he kept coming at the batsmen and try and get them out, which I think is important for a wrist-spinner. And his mindset was a stand out for them in the last series.

“He’s still skillful enough to make breakthroughs also, so we have to be respectful but at the same time have belief in our game to be able to play well against them,” he further added.

After the hammering India received in Mumbai, the hosts will be under a lot of pressure to get their campaign back on track and Virat Kohli will have to take prominence in this revival. The second match will be played in Rajkot and this will be India’s chance to revisit some of the tactics they had employed in Mumbai.

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

