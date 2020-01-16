e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
India vs Australia: A strategy India need to rethink - Stats reveal big weak point in Virat Kohli-brigade

IND vs AUS: There is Navdeep Saini waiting in the wings and the young man has shown great promise in his short career so far.

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:38 IST
India need to bounce back
India need to bounce back(PTI)
         

India limped to post 255 runs on the board, but there was belief that with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav in the attack, India could make a fist of things. However, the Indian attack conceded the biggest ODI stand against them ever. This strategy needs to be looked into. Shardul Thakur, who has shown great ability with the bat lower down the order, but has been far from impressive with the ball. In Mumbai, he bowled only 5 overs in which he was plundered for 43 runs. In the 8 matches he has played so far, this was his 3rd ODI in which he went wicketless. Not only this, he has not found too much success since 2019 and he is one of the most expensive bowlers in ODIs among the bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 20 overs.

Her economy rate of 6.49 in ODIs and this is the 2nd highest among all the Indian bowlers with a minimum of 50 overs bowled in ODIs.

There is Navdeep Saini waiting in the wings and the young man has shown great promise in his short career so far. In Rajkot, where the pitch is expected to be another belter, India might just opt for Navdeep instead of Shardul.

Indian captain Virat Kohli conceded after the last match that they would go back to the drawing board and go over few tactics which did not work out well in the first ODI. “Totally outplayed in all three departments. It’s a very strong Australian team, and if you don’t play well enough, they will hurt you. In phases, we were too respectful against their bowlers, and didn’t take the game by the scruff of the neck. It’s another challenge to bounce back from here,” he said.

“Every now and then, it’s about putting people up there and testing them. People need to relax and not panic. Today was one of the days it didn’t come off,” he further added.

