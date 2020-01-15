e-paper
India vs Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch script imperious new record against India

David Warner and Aaron Finch were in imperious form and the openers notched up their individual centuries and Australia steamed past the target without losing even a single wicket.

cricket Updated: Jan 15, 2020 08:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aaron Finch and David Warner after completing their centuries
Aaron Finch and David Warner after completing their centuries (PTI)
         

The clash between India and Australia was expected to a battle between the titans, but when the dust settled at Wankhede, it turned out to a lopsided contest - one that Australia absolutely bossed and India never really turned out. After stuttering and stumbling, India managed to post 255 on the board and while this was not a par score by any stretch of the imagination, India had the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and many expected the hosts to make a real fist of the total.

However, barring an early chance, David Warner and Aaron Finch were in imperious form and the openers notched up their individual centuries and Australia steamed past the target without losing even a single wicket. This opening partnership between Warner and Finch was the highest by any pair, for any wicket against India. The previous highest was 242 between George Bailey and Steven Smith at Perth back in 2016. Overall, this is the third-highest partnership by any pair while chasing a total. For Australia, this stand was their third-highest stand for any wicket.

ALSO READ: ‘We have to rethink’ - Virat Kohli accepts changing batting position ‘didn’t go their way’

“I think I’ve always had the hunger and desire for runs. It’s just a great effort from our fast bowlers to knock India over for 255. We wanted to just protect the Powerplay. We got off to a flier, and we were very clinical in the end. For us, it’s about keeping rotating the strike and taking the odd boundary here and there. it’s about taking the game deep. We knew if we were there at the end, we would win,” Warner, who was adjudged man of the match for his innings, said at the post match presentation. “For me, it’s about putting in a 100 percent all the time. As a kid, I loved fielding and diving around. I work hard on my fitness, and we’ve got a great S&C (strength and conditioning) and my wife also has had a role in making sure that I keep up with it,” he further added.

