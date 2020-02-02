‘We’ve suffered plain harassment’ - Rajasthan Royals on why they want to shift base from Jaipur - Report

cricket

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals is not happy with the state of affairs in Jaipur and there are reports that the side might shift their base to a different city. “Be it the state’s sports council, under whose aegis the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) falls, the state machinery catering to law and order, the former officers of the RCA itself and political bigwigs in the state... they’ve all collectively given Rajasthan Royals nothing but trouble over the years. Plain harassment, that’s what we’ve suffered,” franchise officials told Times of India.

“Look at the stadium. It’s in such a bad state. The newly-elected body in RCA has just come in and they’ll need time even if they’re looking to correct things. The place has been a mess for quite some time now. Over the years, the RCA has failed to come up with good infrastructure anywhere outside of Jaipur,” franchise representatives said.

Last season, the franchise had made a request to play few of their matches in Guwahati and this particular request has now been challenged in court. “It’s a lovely ground. Some of our leading players visited there and praised the venue. There’s a strong Marwari presence in the northeast (Royals’ fan-base in Rajasthan) and we feel welcome there. That’s why we put in a request,” the official said.

The title clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Mumbai on May 24 and the night matches will have usual 8pm start as the Governing Council decided against changing the timings, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced on Monday. “There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years,” Ganguly told reporters after the IPL Governing Council meeting.

“We will have only five double headers (4pm and 8 pm) this time. We have decided to reduce the number of double headers,” Ganguly said adding that the “final will be held in Mumbai.”In a first, concussion substitute and ‘third umpire no ball’ will also be introduced in the upcoming edition of the popular T20 league, the former India captain informed.