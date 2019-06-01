New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live updates, ICC World Cup 2019 - New Zealand eye winning start

NZ vs SL Live Updates: In match No. 3 of ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday. New Zealand are happy to go under the radar as they prepare to launch their campaign for World Cup glory against Sri Lanka. The Black Caps reached the final four years ago for the first time after six semi-final defeats, only to be soundly beaten by Australia in Melbourne.

Kane Williamson has replaced the swashbuckling Brendon McCullum as captain but the core of the team that came so close in 2015 remains. Since the last World Cup, New Zealand have risen as high as second in the world rankings but have also been beaten at home by South Africa, England and India. New Zealand beat fancied India in their opening World Cup warm-up game before going down to the West Indies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are going through a rough phase. They are coming into the World Cup after losing 8 out of their last 9 ODIs.

But Sri Lanka have an impressive World Cup record, with one title, two runners-up finishes and one semi-final appearance. “Sri Lanka always find a way to do well in World Cups,” said former captain Mahela Jayawardene.

“They are trying to bring a bit more stability into the group. You still have some exciting talent -- Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis. There are matchwinners in that unit,” Jayawardena added.

Follow New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live updates here:

13:02 hrs IST Predicted XIs New Zealand (Predicted XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult Sri Lanka (Predicted XI): Kusal Perera(w), Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando





12:53 hrs IST Pitch predictions The conditions will assist the fast bowlers early on, just like it did in the India-Bangladesh warm-up game. But it will ease out as the game progresses. Yesterday, there was lot of grass cover on the pitch though.





12:43 hrs IST Weather update There has been a lot of rain in Cardiff in the last couple of weeks but the weather cleared up two days ago. The forecast for Saturday’s match is bright and sunny. Is supposed to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 20 degrees Celsius and only a 10% chance of rain.





12:25 hrs IST Form Guide Sri Lanka: WLLLL (most recent first) New Zealand: WWWLW



