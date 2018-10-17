Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 17, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mohammad Abbas will get me out every time within six balls: Michael Vaughan

In the second Test in Abu Dhabi, Abbas ended the first innings with stunning figures of 5-33 to bundle out Australia for 145, helping his team take a 137-run lead in the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2018 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Australia,Pakistan Australia,Abu Dhabi Test
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch during their test match.(AP)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has lavished praise on fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas after his scintillating performances in the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia in the UAE.

In the second Test in Abu Dhabi, Abbas ended the first innings with stunning figures of 5-33 to bundle out Australia for 145, helping his team take a 137-run lead.

Following Abbas’ heroics, Vaughan took to social media to laud the pacer and his post read: “Having watched Mahammad Abbas now for over a year ... I have decided he would get me out every time within about 6 balls.”

After picking two wickets on the first day, Abbas had Shaun Marsh, in the fourth over of the day, for three and Travis Head for 14 before wrapping up the innings by trapping Starc leg-before for 34.

This was Abbas’ third five-wicket haul in a burgeoning career of ten Tests.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:20 IST

tags

more from cricket