Mohammad Abbas will get me out every time within six balls: Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has lavished praise on fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas after his scintillating performances in the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia in the UAE.

In the second Test in Abu Dhabi, Abbas ended the first innings with stunning figures of 5-33 to bundle out Australia for 145, helping his team take a 137-run lead.

Following Abbas’ heroics, Vaughan took to social media to laud the pacer and his post read: “Having watched Mahammad Abbas now for over a year ... I have decided he would get me out every time within about 6 balls.”

Having watched Mahammad Abbas now for over a year ... I have decided he would get me out every time within about 6 balls ... The type of bowler i would poop my pants about ... Thought I would let you all know ... #PAKvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 17, 2018

After picking two wickets on the first day, Abbas had Shaun Marsh, in the fourth over of the day, for three and Travis Head for 14 before wrapping up the innings by trapping Starc leg-before for 34.

This was Abbas’ third five-wicket haul in a burgeoning career of ten Tests.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:20 IST