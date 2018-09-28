Asia Cup Final, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical highlights of BAN innings

Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav starred with the ball as India dismissed Bangladesh for 222 in 48.3 overs in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Friday. For Bangladesh, Liton Das slammed his maiden ODI ton but the other batsmen failed to support him adequately from the other end.

Here Hindustan Times looks at the statistical highlights of the Bangladesh innings in this all important title match against India.

Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan put on 120 for the first wicket. This is the fourth instances where the a team has scored 100 plus runs stand for opening wicket in tournament finals.

Liton became the second opener and fourth batsman to score century against India this calendar year in ODIs. He also became only the second Bangladesh opener to score a century in the Asia Cup.

Liton was finally dismissed for 121 and it was the highest score by a Bangladeshi batsman against India in ODI. Also, his knock was the second best in terms of runs against India in Asia Cup 18.

MS Dhoni complete 800th dismissal in all forms of international cricket by stumping Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

Soumya Sarkar completed 1,000 runs in ODIs and he is the third fastest Bangladeshi batsman to reach the feat.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 21:36 IST