Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Welcome to SRH Mitchell Starc, says Warner in humorous post

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Perth
Mitchell Starc celebrates with David Warner during a Sheffield Shield match.
Mitchell Starc celebrates with David Warner during a Sheffield Shield match.(Getty Images)
         

Australia’s Mitchell Starc may have opted out of the Indian Premier League this year, but his team mate David Warner has welcomed him to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Instagram post. Warner on Monday posted a pic of Starc talking to him and New Zealand and SRH captain Kane Williamson after Australia’s first Test against New Zealand in Perth.

“Welcome to the @sunrisershyd @mstarc56 (sic.),” he said in the caption.

Hindustantimes

Starc and England Test captain Joe Root are two high profile names who will not be participating in the IPL this year. This will be the second successive year that the 29-year-old won’t be playing in the cash rich T20 league.

He last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015.

