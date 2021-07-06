'We’ll be cheering loudly as you make us proud': Tendulkar sends best wishes to India's Tokyo Olympics contingent -WATCH

The much-awaited Tokyo Olympics is a little over a fortnight away and the excitement surrounding the postponed Summer Games continues to grow. For India, this might be their chance yet to take the medal tally into double figures for the first time with the support of a billion hearts. Joining the bandwagon is India batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who sent his best wishes to the India contingent through a video posted on his Twitter handle.

ALSO READ| 'I'm OK with it until & unless the batsman does something weird': Shreyas Iyer reveals how Ashwin agreed to not 'Mankad'

Over 100 athletes from India have qualified for the Olympics, which was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event gets underway on July 23 amid strict health safety protocols.

WATCH | SACHIN TENDULKAR'S MESSAGE TO THE INDIAN CONTINGENT

We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour 🇮🇳 being represented!



This Olympics, it shall be no different and we’ll all be cheering loudly from India as you make us proud.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/OFVu8Vae8E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2021

"During the pandemic all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. They didn't give up and continued with their preparation for the Olympics. I know they are gearing up to give their best performance in Tokyo Olympics," Tendulkar said.

"There is milliseconds' difference between win and loss and for that they have been putting in hard work for years and at this moment they need our support and wishes. Let's cheer for India," he added.

Meanwhile, Hockey captain Manpreet Singh and London Olympics bronze-medallist boxer M C Mary Kom will be India's flag-bearer during the opening ceremony.

Top wrestler Bajrang Punia has been named the country's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony on August 8.

For the first time, a male and female flag-bearer will lead their respective national contingents when they march into the Olympic Stadium. The step is part of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) endeavour to usher in gender parity in the Olympics.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has been named the flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

At 38, Mary Kom, a six-time world champion and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, is the most seasoned campaigner in the Indian contingent.