'Well and truly back': Rishabh Pant smashes much-awaited first fifty since comeback with blistering knock vs CSK

In the third match of his cricketing comeback against Chennai Super Kings, Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Delhi Capitals, orchestrated a brilliant innings as he finally breached the fifty-run mark in IPL 2024. The match had begun with a solid foundation laid by the opening duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, who shared a blistering 93-run stand. However, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly Rishabh Pant's masterclass with the bat. Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant celebrates his half century during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Playing his third game of the season, Pant, known for his explosive batting, played a characteristic innings as he smashed a 32-ball 51. With four boundaries and three towering sixes, Pant's innings provided the much-needed impetus to the Delhi Capitals' total.

Despite the setback of losing Warner to a sensational catch by pacer Matheesha Pathirana, Pant held firm, steering the innings towards a competitive total. Mitchell Marsh's brief cameo of 18 runs off 12 balls further bolstered the Capitals' score, ensuring they reached a challenging total of 191 for 5. Pant's ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities, coupled with his astute shot selection, played a pivotal role in shaping the Capitals' innings.

His aggressive approach in the final overs, where he plundered a boundary and two sixes off Matheesha Pathirana, ensured that the Capitals finished on a high. Despite falling in the penultimate over, Pant's fireworks had already propelled his team to a formidable total.

This was also Pant's first half-century in the IPL since the eliminator match of the 2021 edition against CSK. The innings had come in a losing cause at the time; throughout the 2022 season, Pant failed to notch a single 50+ score. The wicketkeeper-batter was eventually ruled out of the game following a near-fatal car accident in December later in the same year, and made a return in the IPL last week.

Pant had looked good in his previous two innings as well, but bided his time during his stay at the crease against the Super Kings on Sunday, eventually bringing his fifty.

DC without a win

Delhi Capitals endured a poor start to the season with two losses in as many matches; the side faced comprehensive losses at the hands of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in their opening two games.

Against the CSK, the Capitals enjoyed a brilliant outing in the first half and will look to end the drought on Sunday.