‘We’ll give him full attention’: Eoin Morgan gives update on Jofra Archer’s elbow injury
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday spoke about the condition of pacer Jofra Archer who will be missing the 3-match ODI series against India starting from Tuesday in Pune. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement on Monday, confirming Archer’s unavailability in the ODIs and the initial phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
While addressing a virtual press-conference ahead of the series opener, Morgan said that the medical staff would determine whether the England pacer would return to India to play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL at some stage this year.
“To be honest, I cannot give a medical opinion. We know the situation with his elbow, it has progressively gotten worse. We know that it needs investigation, only time will tell. He has given his heart and soul to us since he has been involved so we will give him full attention in order to try and bring the best result possible,” said Morgan.
ALSO READ | Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record
“It all depends on the outcome of the investigation that the medical team will do (Archer's return to India for IPL). They will determine the best rehabilitation programme coming back and we will go from there. We fully trust our medical team; they have outstanding regarding player welfare and player rehabilitation. The trust is always there,” he added.
On being asked about the ODI series against India, Morgan said: “We have plenty of options, we are spoiled for choice. Throughout the ODI series, you will see guys getting opportunity more so than we did in the T20I series so yeah, it is going to be exciting. Playing three ODIs on the same ground against a very strong Indian side, it is a huge opportunity for everyone to go out there and get in the 50-over format.
“ODI series win is not a consolation prize, this is a huge opportunity for the guys who have been here on the fringes. When you score the runs or take wickets away from home, there is a huge incentive to try and push your case forward. We have ODI Super League points at stake to qualify for the next World Cup,” he added.
(With ANI Inputs)
'He's keen to play': Morgan reveals why Stokes was not rested from ODI series
'This is everything': Ashwin wins praise from England's Alex Hartley
Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH
- India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20
- This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings
India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?
- Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
'You surely need them there': Hogg picks India's fast-bowling trio for T20 WC
- If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series
- There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England
Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka
'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'
- Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers
- "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa
'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I
- India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.