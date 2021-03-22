IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'We'll give him full attention': Eoin Morgan gives update on Jofra Archer's elbow injury
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
cricket

‘We’ll give him full attention’: Eoin Morgan gives update on Jofra Archer’s elbow injury

The ECB issued a statement on Monday, confirming Archer’s unavailability in the ODIs and the initial phase of Indian Premier League 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday spoke about the condition of pacer Jofra Archer who will be missing the 3-match ODI series against India starting from Tuesday in Pune. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement on Monday, confirming Archer’s unavailability in the ODIs and the initial phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While addressing a virtual press-conference ahead of the series opener, Morgan said that the medical staff would determine whether the England pacer would return to India to play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL at some stage this year.

“To be honest, I cannot give a medical opinion. We know the situation with his elbow, it has progressively gotten worse. We know that it needs investigation, only time will tell. He has given his heart and soul to us since he has been involved so we will give him full attention in order to try and bring the best result possible,” said Morgan.

ALSO READ | Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record

“It all depends on the outcome of the investigation that the medical team will do (Archer's return to India for IPL). They will determine the best rehabilitation programme coming back and we will go from there. We fully trust our medical team; they have outstanding regarding player welfare and player rehabilitation. The trust is always there,” he added.

On being asked about the ODI series against India, Morgan said: “We have plenty of options, we are spoiled for choice. Throughout the ODI series, you will see guys getting opportunity more so than we did in the T20I series so yeah, it is going to be exciting. Playing three ODIs on the same ground against a very strong Indian side, it is a huge opportunity for everyone to go out there and get in the 50-over format.

“ODI series win is not a consolation prize, this is a huge opportunity for the guys who have been here on the fringes. When you score the runs or take wickets away from home, there is a huge incentive to try and push your case forward. We have ODI Super League points at stake to qualify for the next World Cup,” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

